HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

