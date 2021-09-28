HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of CLR opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

