HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.