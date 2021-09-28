HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSTR. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

KSTR opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

