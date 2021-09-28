Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.46. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.32. 23,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

