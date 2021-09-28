Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $122.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,505. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $140.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

