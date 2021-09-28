HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.15. 95,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,222. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.