Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Buys $239,800.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,125. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 103,331.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.
HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.