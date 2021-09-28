Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Buys $239,800.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,125. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 103,331.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

