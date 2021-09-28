Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 6,713,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

