Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.54. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,534,045 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
