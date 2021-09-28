Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.48. The stock had a trading volume of 330,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.