Hoylecohen LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.23. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,480. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $152.27 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.81 and its 200 day moving average is $221.38.

