Hoylecohen LLC Sells 5,218 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,295,347 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. 161,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,741. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.