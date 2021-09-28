Hoylecohen LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.69. 22,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,289. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

