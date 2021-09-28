Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Visa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,775,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,519,581,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,339,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $313,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,050,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $24,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.42. 80,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.93. The stock has a market cap of $439.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

