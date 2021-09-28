Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $401,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 2,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -677.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

