Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $485.33.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $401.00 on Monday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.06 and its 200 day moving average is $429.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Analysts predict that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

