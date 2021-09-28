HYA Advisors Inc Acquires 3,556 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 665,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,596,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.