HYA Advisors Inc Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,518. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

