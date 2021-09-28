HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.85. The company had a trading volume of 200,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.93. The stock has a market cap of $439.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

