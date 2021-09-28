HYA Advisors Inc Sells 217 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after buying an additional 444,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $199.94. 117,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,552. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

