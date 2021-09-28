Hydra (HYDRA) Price Down 2% This Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $18.39 or 0.00044374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and $943,427.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.27 or 0.99856443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.87 or 0.06793162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.00780013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,930,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.