Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $326,108.33 and approximately $100,616.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

