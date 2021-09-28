Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Critical Contrast

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 95.61% 7.54% 3.74%

0.8% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hywin and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.62 $31.37 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.64 $14.78 million $2.02 14.39

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hywin and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 0 7 0 3.00

Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Hywin.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Hywin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

