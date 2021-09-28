i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.20

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Tuesday. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.37.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

