Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $446.75 million, a PE ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $101,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,424 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,035,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

