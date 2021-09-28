IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $702.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.80 million and the lowest is $693.60 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.21. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
