IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $702.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.80 million and the lowest is $693.60 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.21. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

