IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

IGM stock traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.31. 85,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$28.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.89.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.2399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

