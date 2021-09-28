Ignition Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $33,492.67 and $18.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,355.82 or 1.00000970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00087177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,474,843 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,670 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

