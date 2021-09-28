IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, RTT News reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. IHS Markit updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.20 EPS.
Shares of INFO stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. IHS Markit has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.
In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About IHS Markit
IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.
