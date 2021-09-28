IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.89.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $125.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.