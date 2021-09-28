Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

