Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.
Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.
Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
