Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Cap Hits $12.06 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

