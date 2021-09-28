InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $170.88 on Monday. InMode has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08.

InMode shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

