InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Down 8%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.32 and last traded at $157.22. Approximately 12,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 754,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.88.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $129.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08.

InMode shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

