Insider Buying: Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Acquires 4,716 Shares of Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TCRX opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRX. Cowen began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

