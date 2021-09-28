Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells 12,171 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35.

Replimune Group stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

