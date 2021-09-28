Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Sells 6,067 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,042.21.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 241,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,340. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

