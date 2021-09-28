Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

