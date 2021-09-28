Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

