Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

ITRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 79,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

