Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

NYSE:ICE traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.55. 2,758,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

