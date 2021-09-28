International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,863. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

