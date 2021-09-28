Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.40 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

