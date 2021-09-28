Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

ITCI opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

