Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.19

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $13.68. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

