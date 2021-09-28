Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

