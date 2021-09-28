Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of RYF opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

