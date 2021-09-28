Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,039 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,130% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 1,787,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

