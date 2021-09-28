Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 405% compared to the average daily volume of 1,573 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.03. 78,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,299. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.